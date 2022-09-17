The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 33.9% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 122,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,623,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

