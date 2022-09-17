The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Alkaline Water Trading Down 5.8 %

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkaline Water will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

