Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,127,212.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $303.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.86 and a 1 year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

