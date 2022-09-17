Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.