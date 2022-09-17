TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TAGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $9.31 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.