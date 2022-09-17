Syquant Capital Sas Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

