Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

