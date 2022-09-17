Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,329 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical volume of 3,056 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SRG stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

