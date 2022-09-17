Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the average volume of 2,583 put options.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

