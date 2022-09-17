Stillwater Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 97,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $324,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.