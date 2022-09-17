Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 10,997 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

