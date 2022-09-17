Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 15,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,495 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,350. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 25.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

