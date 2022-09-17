SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $308.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

