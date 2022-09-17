Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Insider Martin Picard Sells 46,332 Shares

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonder stock opened at 1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.90 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.69.

SOND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonder by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonder in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sonder in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

