Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

