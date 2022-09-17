Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.49.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

