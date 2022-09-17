Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Grows By 31.9%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of WCBR opened at $18.16 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

