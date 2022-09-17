Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Decreases By 17.6%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Very Good Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Very Good Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Very Good Food Price Performance

Shares of VGFC opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Very Good Food has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Very Good Food Company Profile

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. Very Good Food had a negative net margin of 406.44% and a negative return on equity of 163.04%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

