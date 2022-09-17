Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAPIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAPIF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

