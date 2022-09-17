Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.34. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 1,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

