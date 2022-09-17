Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.67.

Royal Mail Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

