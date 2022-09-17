Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

