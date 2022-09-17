Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

