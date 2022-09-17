ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given New €8.65 Price Target at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

