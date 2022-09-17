ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.96. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 4,158 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. FMR LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after buying an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $10,269,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

