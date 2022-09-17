PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$21.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

PSK stock opened at C$18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

