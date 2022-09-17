Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $734.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Investec cut Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.