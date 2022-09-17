Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,919,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

