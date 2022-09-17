Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

