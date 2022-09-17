Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.