PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.