Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

