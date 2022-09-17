Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.