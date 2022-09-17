Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 285,067 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $553,029.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 552,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,188.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $614.25.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.69 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,020,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

