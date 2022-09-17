PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

