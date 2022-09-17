PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Gabrielle Scheibe Sells 150 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) insider Gabrielle Scheibe sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $14,242.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,618.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $282.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,105,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,206,000 after purchasing an additional 759,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 132.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,226,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

