Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 407,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,797,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

