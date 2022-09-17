Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

PAF stock opened at GBX 17.68 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £338.84 million and a P/E ratio of 589.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.43.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

