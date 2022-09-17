Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

Palomar Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $84.18 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Palomar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after buying an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

