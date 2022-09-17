Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

