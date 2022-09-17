NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

