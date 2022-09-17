NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.