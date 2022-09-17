NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

