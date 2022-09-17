NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE opened at $132.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

