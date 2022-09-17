Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. Nucor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

