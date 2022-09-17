Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.30-6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

