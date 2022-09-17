Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $478,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

