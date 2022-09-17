NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 439% compared to the average volume of 2,420 call options.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NRG stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 511.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NRG Energy by 797.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

