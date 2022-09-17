Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $11.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Nikola has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.