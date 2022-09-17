Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

